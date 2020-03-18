UH extends online courses until end of semester

HONOLULU (KHON) — University of Hawaii president David Lassner issued a message on Wednesday to update the public on UH procedures during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Chiefly, it states that online courses will be extended for the remainder of the semester, which ends on May 16th; the final day of instruction is May 7th, with final exams scheduled for May 11th-15th. The message is as follows:

“Aloha UH ʻOhana,

Mahalo for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented pandemic crisis. Like many days, yesterday brought new changes including a set of extraordinary announcements from Governor Ige. So I want to share a number of significant updates to the university’s response. All of these are grounded in our firm commitment to completing the semester for our students while protecting the safety of our employees and students across the UH System.

UH instruction will be conducted online for the remainder of the semester. Exceptions may be granted only as previously announced.

Until further notice, our campuses remain open to our students and employees.

To maximize safety, other public-facing services may be curtailed for the duration of the crisis. Campus libraries are closed to the public , and other facilities and services may follow.

, and other facilities and services may follow. Changes to facilities and practices will be made to maximize social distancing in accord with CDC guidelines for Institutions of Higher Education.

Full buildings or sections of buildings that are unnecessary during this crisis may be closed under the authority of a UH Officer. Cleaning and disinfection will be focused on areas still open to students and employees.

Traditional dining services are being phased out and replaced with To-Go, Grab-n-Go and/or Delivery food services.

All non-essential travel, including to neighbor islands, should be canceled. Exceptions will be granted under the authority of a UH Officer.

All public events shall be canceled at least through the end of April.

As previously announced guidance for employees regarding remote working and implementing social distancing will be issued later today.

Please stay tuned for more updates and information as this continues to be a rapidly developing situation. And mahalo for all you do to support our students, our university and our state in this difficult and incredibly dynamic situation.

E mālama pono,

David Lassner

University of Hawaiʻi President”