Tua Tagovailoa still plans to provide workout video for NFL teams

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is just one of the countless victims of the delays and cancellations that COVID-19 has caused in the sporting world.

Tagovailoa faced a unique situation in preparing for the NFL Draft even before the coronavirus, as the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up was unable to participate in February’s NFL Scouting Combine due to a hip injury suffered last November.

Tagovailoa scheduled a personal pro day for April 9, although that is now in jeopardy due to the NFL restricting pre-draft visits. However, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting that Tagovailoa still intends to have an on-field workout and will provide video of it to teams interested.

On Friday, ESPN reported that Tagovailoa was also planning to send copies of his MRI to interested teams in a few weeks.

Tagovailoa was seen throwing yesterday. The NFL Draft is still set for April 23-25.