Trinity Kings MMA event ‘still on’ for Saturday at Hawaii Convention Center

Despite a multitude of sporting events getting either postponed or called off worldwide due to coronavirus concerns, Trinity Kings is ‘still on’ for Saturday at the Hawaii Convention Center, according to its Instagram account.

Below is the Full Card for Trinity Kings, which will take place on March 14 at the Hawaii Convention Center. All fights consist of three five-minute rounds. For tickets, click here. It will also be streamed on UFC fight pass.

Robby Ostovich, Jesus Is Lord vs Niko Novelli, Legacy Jiu Jitsu, Alaska, 155lb, Trinity King Title Belt

Timothy Teves, Boar’s Nest Kauai vs Scotty Hao, Boss MMA, 155lb, Trinity King Super Fight Belt

Ryan Whitemountain, Native Nation Standing Rock Sioux Tribe vs Justus Faaiu, Hawaii Elite MMA, 195lb

Justin Burgess, Jesus Is Lord vs Ben Wilhelm, Gracie Technics, 155lb

Kaipo Cabangtin, Jesus Is Lord vs Isaiah Fonseca, Boss MMA, 170lb

Wilbur Alvarez, WOMMA vs Kalehua Moniz, The Nest/Central Maui Boxing, 135lb

Mikey Bright, Kempo Unlimited vs Joe Bird, Hawaii Elite MMA, 145lb

Keoni Running, Freelance vs George Eivas, CSA Gym, 155lb

Amateur Card; AMMA all 3×3 rounds; Triple Threat 1 x 1.5 x 2 rounds

Jenn Flores, Gracie Technics vs Laura Meija, Boss MMA, 135lb, AMMA

Kekai Perez, Jesus Is Lord vs Blaine Reum, Trilogy Martial Arts; 150lb, AMMA

Jeff Kakanami, Gracie Technics vs Anthony Jones, UFC Gym Mililani, 135lb, AMMA

Gabriel Vickers, IIMMA-Kendall Grove vs Dansen Cabinatan, Boss MMA, 145lb, AMMA

Nalu Cenal, Hawaiian MMA vs Bobby Davison, Freelance, 145lb, AMMA

Kurvon Battle, Freelance vs Brandon Burgos, Trilogy Martial Arts, 165lb, Adult Sport Combat/Triple Threat

Jre Whitford, Team Pride vs Dansen Nauka, Hawaii Elite MMA, 6-7 years old, 50lbs, Kids Sport Combat/Triple Threat