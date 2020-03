A total of 15 fights occurred at the Trinity Kings 9 MMA event at the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday night, with Niko Novelli defeating Robby Ostovich in the final fight of the night.

Trinity Kings MMA was one of the few sporting organizations that didn’t cancel or suspend a previously scheduled event due to COVID-19, following through on a March 14 fight card.

