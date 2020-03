If it weren’t for COVID-19, Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would be in Jamaica for her wedding right now.

The Bellator MMA star and Nu’uanu native had planned a destination wedding with her fiancé, musician Jason Tupuola-Aiono. Macfarlane and her fiancé were not prohibited from entering Jamaica, but once they thought of the potential outcomes, the decision to cancel the trip for now was a simple one.