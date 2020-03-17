Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified on Oahu and Maui bringing state total to 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports that there are three new positive results were announced Monday for two Oahu residents, and one visitor on Maui.

There are a total of 10 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii as of March 16, at 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Health (DOH) is monitoring all of these individuals and supervising their isolation as well as the self-quarantine of their family members.

Hawaii’s first confirmed case is an adult male who had been on the Grand Princess and is currently in mild to moderate condition. The second case announced is an elderly adult of Oahu who had traveled from Washington State, fell ill, and traveled back to Hawaii. The patient is currently in serious condition.The third and fourth cases were on Kauai County where two visitors, a man and a woman traveled from Indiana to Maui, and then Kauai. The fifth case is a Hawaii resident who traveled to Colorado. The sixth case is a Canadian citizen who is a flight attendant that tested positive on Maui. The seventh case is an Oahu resident who traveled to Florida and is self-isolated.