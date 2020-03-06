Things to know if you want to cancel your trip

Cancelling a family trip because of coronavirus fears can put you in a financial hole for thousands of dollars. Many have contacted Action Line to find out what they can do to get at least some of that back.

Whether you’re going to Asia, Europe, or just the mainland, there are different policies in place. So what exactly are you entitled to if you want to rebook that flight?

With so much uncertainty with traveling, experts suggest if you book a flight, pay more for a fully refundable ticket.

“If you want to take the chance take the chance, but it’s safer and more prudent for most consumers to buy a fully refundable ticket,” said Stephen Levins, executive director of the Office of Consumer Protection.

Levins adds that you should also book directly with the airline or hotel because they will have better cancellation policies than travel websites. If you’ve already booked your trip and have changed your mind, many airlines aren’t willing to give a refund. But Levins says, because of the current situation, call the airline.

“Just because a company says there is no refund in their written materials doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t accommodate you if you contact them and you escalate it,” said Levins.

Escalate meaning ask to talk to someone above the person who isn’t able to help, and be persistent.

“Most companies do not want to alienate consumers because there’s a lot of competition out there. And if they alienate a particular consumer, you can go to another airline, you can go to another hotel chain,” said Levins.

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving change fees for flights booked between March 1 and March 16. For those who booked before then a spokesman says, “We understand guests who booked prior to the current waiver period may be concerned about their plans potentially changing due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, and we encourage them to contact our reservations team for assistance.”

He adds that customers can rebook travel for any future date and must be made to the same class originally purchased. All travel advisories and waivers are listed on their website.

Here’s the link:

https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/coronavirus

Guests who have questions should contact the reservations team at 1-800-367-5320. They also offer chat and other options: https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/contact-us