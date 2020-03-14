TheBus and TheHandi-Van will continue to operate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — TheBus and TheHandi-Van will continue to run normally despite the outbreak, according to The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services.

Officials want to remind riders and the public to practice enhanced hygiene methods in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Oahu.

“We continue to take enhanced steps to increase cleaning of frequently-touched areas onboard TheBus and TheHandi-Van, including seats, grab bars, and door entrances and exits,” a statement said.

However, officials say that should conditions change, officials are working with Oahu Transit Services to develop plans for operations.