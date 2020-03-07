The City steps up cleaning measures to prevent spreading COVID-19

HONOLULU(KHON2)–More than 180 thousand people ride TheBus every day in Honolulu, according to Roger Morton General Manager of Oahu Transit Services. that’s a lot of people touching railings and seats…so the city is making sure TheBus and city buildings are clean to help prevent the spread of COVID19,

“What we’re doing is preparing on our end to make sure that we can continue all the necessary functions of the city of Honolulu so that we can continue to serve the public,” Hiro Toiya, City Director of the Department of Emergency Management explained.

The City is taking action, fighting COVID-19, making sure that every surface you touch in city buildings, on TheBus and TheHandi-Van are properly sanitized.

The announcement comes two days after Mayor Kirk Caldwell singed an emergency proclamation over COVID-19.

“Before January 29, when our program initiated, we would do an intensive interior cleaning maybe once a week. Now that we have this new protocol in place we do it nightly,” said Bobby Wallace, Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance of Oahu Transit Services.

At least 260 buses are cleaned every night according to Wallace. He said the process is quick and thorough.

“We could have up to four people in one vehicle (cleaning). That just makes it go so much faster and they have designated areas so we don’t miss anything.”

General Manager of Oahu Transit Services Roger Morton pointed out that surfaces are only clean until someone touches them or coughs on them.

Morton said that everyone including OTS employees needs to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.

“We made hand sanitizer available to all of our employees, and we’re trying to teach good hygiene to encourage them to wash their hands and to take measure like that to protect themselves too.”

Morton said TheBus can’t stop a sick person from riding, but they’re asking anyone who is sick to stop taking public transportation to avoid infecting others.

The City said they will be putting up posters in city restrooms and other areas to remind people to wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.

“It’s an evolving situation and we are monitoring very closely not only what is going on in the U.S. but what is going on globally. We’ve connected to our industry groups. We’ve connected with the Federal Transit Administration for their guidance to determine what is appropriate and what they recommend and we’re going to continue to do that,” Morton said.