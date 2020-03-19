Ten new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hawaii

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health confirmed today that there are 10 new cases of coronavirus in the state; 8 on Oahu and 2 on Maui. The DOH stated there is no evidence of community spread.

One of the Oahu cases is State Senator Clarence Nishihara, who announced earlier today that he had tested positive.

