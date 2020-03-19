Ten new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health confirmed today that there are 10 new cases of coronavirus in the state; 8 on Oahu and 2 on Maui. The DOH stated there is no evidence of community spread.
One of the Oahu cases is State Senator Clarence Nishihara, who announced earlier today that he had tested positive.
This is a developing story. We will update it as more details emerge.
