Take2:City closes parks and public facilities to prevent Coronavirus spreading

All city facilities will be closed to public gatherings until April 30th on Oahu.

Dallis Ontiveros went live from Ala Moana Beach Park with more details.

The closures include the following below:

1) Neal S. Blaisdell Center

2) Municipal golf courses

3) Honolulu Zoo

4) City parks

5) Outdoor park amenities including pools, courts, and fields

6) City gyms and indoor facilities

7) Honolulu Botanical Gardens

8) City camp sites

9 )The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

10) Koko Head Shooting Complex

11) 93rd Annual Lei Day Celebration

This also includes the suspension of classes, programs, and events both organized by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation or permitted to other organizations.