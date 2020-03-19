Study ranks Hawaii 45th in nation for taking action against COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — A new WalletHub study on states’ aggressiveness in taking action to prevent coronavirus exposure ranks Hawaii among the worst in the nation.

Hawaii ranked 45 out of 51; only Missouri, Oklahoma, Nevada, Texas, Mississippi and Wyoming were deemed to be doing a worse job limiting exposure to the virus.

The study looked at three dimensions: Prevention and Containment; Risk Factors and Infrastructure; and Economic Impact. Each category is broken down into additional subcategories.

Hawaii ranked 36th in Prevention and Containment, 35th in Risk Factors and Infrastructure, and 47th in Economic Impact.

The top five states were:

1. Rhode Island

2. Connecticut

3. Maryland

4. New York

5. Washington

The full study can be found here.