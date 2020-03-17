Stuck at home? Go on a virtual field trip or learn a new language or skill

With coronavirus concerns affecting local schools and businesses, many families may be stuck at home for an extended period of time. If you find your family in this situation, these are a few ways in which you can keep occupied.
Online education
The Hawaii State Public Library System has a plethora of resources for library card holders. You can learn a new language–because everyone should have a few pirate words in their vocabulary. Through their partner app, you can access thousands of ebooks and audio books. You can even take a free online class–maybe you or your child want to learn to code–you can on their site.
You can skype a scientist by filling out a form. Your family will get matched with a scientist and you’ll then schedule a time to chat in a Q&A format.
Scholastic, the educational company and longtime favorite of kids is offering online courses, stating, “Even when schools are closed, you can keep the learning going with these special cross-curricular journeys.” Courses are offered for Pre-K to grades six +.
Take a virtual field trip
Explore the world outside your home and Hawaii with these virtual escapes.
Monk seals exhibit at the Waikiki Aquarium
Great Dane puppy nursery in Massachusetts
Animals at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo
Whichever way you choose to keep occupied, remember to stay up-to-date with the latest on coronavirus.