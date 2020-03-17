Stuck at home? Go on a virtual field trip or learn a new language or skill

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 15: The Louvre Museum, which was closed yesterday at 6pm, stands empty on March 15, 2020 in Paris, France. French President Emmanuel Macron has declared a ban on all gathering of more than 100 people and the closure of all schools, restaurants, bars, cafes and discotheques in response to the spread of the coronavirus. France has seen at least 4,449 cases of Covid-19 with a death toll of 79. (Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

With coronavirus concerns affecting local schools and businesses, many families may be stuck at home for an extended period of time. If you find your family in this situation, these are a few ways in which you can keep occupied.

Online education

The Hawaii State Public Library System has a plethora of resources for library card holders. You can learn a new language–because everyone should have a few pirate words in their vocabulary. Through their partner app, you can access thousands of ebooks and audio books. You can even take a free online class–maybe you or your child want to learn to code–you can on their site.

You can skype a scientist by filling out a form. Your family will get matched with a scientist and you’ll then schedule a time to chat in a Q&A format.

Scholastic, the educational company and longtime favorite of kids is offering online courses, stating, “Even when schools are closed, you can keep the learning going with these special cross-curricular journeys.” Courses are offered for Pre-K to grades six +.

Take a virtual field trip

Explore the world outside your home and Hawaii with these virtual escapes.

Monk seals exhibit at the Waikiki Aquarium

Halema’uma’u Crater

Haleakala Crater

Great Dane puppy nursery in Massachusetts

Animals at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo

The Great Wall of China

The Louvre

The Van Gogh Museum

The Guggenheim Museum

San Diego Zoo

Whichever way you choose to keep occupied, remember to stay up-to-date with the latest on coronavirus.