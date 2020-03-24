HONOLULU (KHON2) — The labor department has now set up a call center to help those who need to file for unemployment.
There are two phone numbers now available from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The labor department says it’s working on fixing the current online claims filing process.
The local unemployment offices remain closed to walk-in and in-person services.
The following phone numbers are for resetting passwords and making appointments for over-the-phone applications:
Password reset: (808) 762-5751
Phone appointments: (808) 762-5752
- State sets up call center to provide assistance for unemployment claimants
- 7-Eleven and Papa John’s both hiring 20,000 people
- @Home: Support Local Restaurants with “Food-A-Go-Go”
- @Home: Motivation Monday with John Veneri
- Dems: Republicans’ coronavirus relief bill bails out corporations, not workers