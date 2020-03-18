State reports two new cases of coronavirus on Oahu, bringing Hawaii total to 16

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Wednesday, the Department of Health updated its ongoing list of coronavirus cases with two additional cases, bringing the state total to 16.

The two newest cases are both residents of Oahu who, according to DOH officials, have a history of travel. They were tested by a private lab.

Here is the state total as it currently stands:

Hawaii Island: 1

Oahu: 10

Kauai: 2

Maui: 3

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details emerge.