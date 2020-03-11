State launches program to identify community spread of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state health department is stepping up its efforts to test for COVID-19 in our islands in an effort to identify possible cases of community spread of the virus.

The new sentinel surveillance testing program will identify cases of community spread of the coronavirus.

Community spread is defined as cases that cannot be traced back to a traveler or to those who came in contact with a person who has coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing remains prioritized for patients who are seriously ill, elderly, or may have underlying medical conditions.

But the new sentinel survelliance program will help focus on people who may have not met the criteria.

Health officials will pull samples from tests that resulted negative for flu.

They hope to test 200 samples each week.

But they are not necessarily pulled randomly.

“They will be randomly selected but in a way so that we can make sure we have good representation according to population by county, according to age groups, and so that it’s not just skewed for one particular population so to speak,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “So it’s random but it also is to a certain extent somewhat directed to be representative of our state essentially.”

The state will be doing these tests and officials expect to get about 400 specimens a week.

We’re told only a few states have this program.