State Health Director has more on the Novel Coronavirus and preventative measures

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In studio is State Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson, who has more on what people should know about the Novel Coronavirus.

He also spoke about how it can spread, what the symptoms are and how people can protect themselves.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story