State Health Department announces second presumptive positive result for COVID-19 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health announced a second presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, March 8.

The DOH has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is working with them.

DOH will follow up with close contacts in Hawaii. Information is still being gathered and the investigation is ongoing.

A press conference will be held. Tune in with KHON2 News on-air and online for a special live report at 5 p.m.

The conference is expected to be headed by Governor David Ige, State Health Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.