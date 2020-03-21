State DOE receives approval to cancel federally mandated testing for the school year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education received approval to cancel federally required assessments for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

This includes Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts/Literacy and mathematics; Hawaii State Science Assessments and Biology 1 end of course exams; Hawaii State Alternate Assessments; and the Kaiapuni Assessment of Educational Outcomes (KĀʻEO).

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced an opportunity for states to apply for flexibility around federal assessment and accountability requirements due to COVID-19 impacts. Within hours of filing with the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE), the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) received notification that its expedited waiver request was approved. The waiver is what allowed the cancellation of these federally required assessments.

“At this time, the top priority of our haumana and staff should be staying healthy and adapting to their new learning environments,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said. “In these unprecedented times with rapidly changing conditions, the Department’s efforts are focused on helping students continue to learn and grow through alternative instructional delivery methods.”

The Hawaii Board of Education will be discussing the federal waiver at its April telemeeting. More details and an opportunity for public comment will be available on the HIDOE COVID-19 update page at hawaiipublicschools.org.