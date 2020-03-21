Starbucks switch to drive-thru only

A Starbucks logo hangs over a store entrance in Washington, DC June 11, 2019. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starbucks announced that all company-operated stores in the United States and Canada will move to a drive-through only model for at least two weeks.

The company says that some exceptions will be made for those cafes serving in or around hospitals and healthcare centers in its efforts to serve first responders and health care workers.

Starbucks also confirmed it will pay U.S. partners for the next 30 days, even if they choose to stay home.

Here’s a list of all the Starbucks locations with a drive-thru. This is only available on Oahu: