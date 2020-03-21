Starbucks switch to drive-thru only

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starbucks announced that all company-operated stores in the United States and Canada will move to a drive-through only model for at least two weeks.
The company says that some exceptions will be made for those cafes serving in or around hospitals and healthcare centers in its efforts to serve first responders and health care workers.
Starbucks also confirmed it will pay U.S. partners for the next 30 days, even if they choose to stay home.
Here’s a list of all the Starbucks locations with a drive-thru. This is only available on Oahu:
- Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center
- Kahala Mall exterior – Kilauea Ave
- Laniakea Plaza at Ka Uka Boulevard
- Waipahu, Farrington Highway and Kunia Road
- Keanui and Fort Weaver
- Mililani Mauka – Ainamakua Drive
- Kunehi Street and Kapolei Parkway
- Kapolei Parkway and Kamokila Boulevard
- Nanakuli at Farrington Highway