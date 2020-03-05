Starbucks steps up cleaning amid coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, many businesses are stepping up efforts to keep it from spreading.

That includes Starbucks.

In a memo to its workers, the coffee giant is instructing them to clean their shops more often.

Employees were told to regularly sanitize door handles, chairs, tables and coffee bars, and to wash their hands frequently.

Customers are also restricted from bringing their own cups into cafes for refills.