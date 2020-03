HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re a doctor, nurse, hospital worker, police officer or firefighter, Starbucks is offering you free coffee.

The company wants to help those in the trenches battling the coronavirus.

Any first responder can claim a tall size “Cup of Joe” at Starbucks locations that are still open until May 3.

Most are closed, but locations with a drive-thru like Kahala, Kaneohe, and Mililani are still open.