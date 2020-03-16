St. Ann School will begin spring break early amid outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — St. Ann School announced that it will close early for spring break starting March 16 until March 27.

The school’s spring break was originally scheduled for March 23 to March 27.

This decision was made after receiving a directive from Hawaii Catholic Schools superintendent Dr. Mike Rockers, who advised that the spring break period should extend for a minimum of two weeks.

“We understand that this decision will cause some inconvenience to our families here at St. Ann School, but with the circumstances involving COVID-19 changing daily, we agree that it is more prudent to begin our Spring Break session immediately,” says Mandy Thronas-Brown, St. Ann School Principal.

Students and families are being notified of this decision.

Offices at St. Ann School and its Early Learning Center will be open tomorrow to address any questions and/or assist families who may not receive this notice in time. Questions and concerns may be directed to the School’s Principal at 808-247-3092 ext. 108.