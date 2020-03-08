Some UH and BYU events postponed due to coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A series of events to be held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and Young University-Hawaii in March have been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to coronavirus concerns.



The event is called Atua: Polynesian Ancestors, Stars and Temple.

Organizers say Maori and Tahitian scholars expected to attend have decided not to travel to Hawaii for the conference.

The events were scheduled March 17-18 at BYU-Hawaii and March 24-25 at Kamakakuokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies at UH Manoa. The mini-symposium has been rescheduled for this fall.

Kamakakuokalani Professor Lilikala Kameeleihiwa is the current Gladys Kamakakūokalani Brandt Chair of Comparative Polynesian Studies, created this series to gather Tahitian, Māori, Tongan and Hawaiian scholars to discuss topics related to ancestral Polynesian knowledge.

“We understand that during this time of uncertainty it is prudent to be cautious in regards to travel and gatherings of people,” Kameʻeleihiwa said. “We look forward to gathering and sharing our knowledge with each other.”

A series of online webinars may be provided for people who were scheduled to attend the conference. Those will be announced at a later date.