Social Scene: Farm to Car

It’s about the changes to the way we shop.

The city is launching a new pilot project to help residents get fresh fruits and vegetables during this stay-at-home period.

It’s called “farm to car” and it allows you to shop for your favorite farmers market products, without ever getting out of your vehicle.

All you have to do is place your order online.

You’ll be given an order number, then head to the curbside pickup at the Blaisdell, and your order will be handed to you.

The farm to car pilot project starts next wWednesday, April 1 at the Blaisdell.

If all goes well – it will be expanded to other locations across the island.

Farmlovers Farmers Markets will be open this weekend, but extra protocols will be in place at Kakaako, Pearlridge and Kailua Farmers Market.

There will be chalked lines in front of every booth marking six feet of distance between customers.

There will be handwashing stations, and some vendors will pick out the produce or hand out gloves.

Another rule? you touch, you buy!