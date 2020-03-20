Small businesses will see some relief with SBA disaster declaration

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) announced that the Small Business Administration (SBA) approved an economic disaster declaration for the state of Hawaii due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this disaster declaration, Hawaii businesses affected by the outbreak can now apply for SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

“The SBA’s decision today unlocks much-needed assistance for Hawaii small businesses,” Senator Hirono said. “This interim step will provide urgent support while I continue fighting to secure additional relief in any new stimulus package.”

More information about SBA’s disaster loans is available online. Hawaii businesses interested in applying for these loans can download this fact sheet, and visit https://www.sba.gov/disaster.