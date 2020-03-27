Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds daylong meeting

The special committee will convene to assess and advise the Senate regarding the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 plans and procedures to include, but not limited to:
1) Confirm the development of the state departmental plans and procedures;
2) Review and assess current state departmental plans and procedures;
3) Review and assess whether state departmental plans and procedures are properly and timely implemented to safeguard public health and safety; and 4) To communicate and disseminate information obtained therefrom.
The special committee will be meeting with the following:
11:00 a.m. Federal Stimulus Package – (Senator Brian Schatz, U.S. Senate)
11:30 a.m. Office of the Governor – (Ms. Linda C. Takayama, Chief of Staff)
12:00 p.m. Department of Transportation – (Deputy Director Derek Chow, Harbors Division Deputy Director Ross Higashi, Airports Division)
12:45 p.m. Department of the Attorney General – (Attorney General Clare E. Connors)
- Department of Public Safety – (Director Nolan Espinda)
2:00 p.m. Healthcare Industry – (Dr. Jim Ireland, Medical Director for Department of Transportation Dr. Elizabeth E. Char, Medical Director for Emergency Management Services)
2:30 p.m. Department of Health – (Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director
Dr. Sarah Park
Dr. Edward Desmond, State Laboratories Division Administrator)
4:00 p.m. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency – (Adjutant General Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander)