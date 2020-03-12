Second installment of Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear will be specific to elder issues

Seniors are among those at higher risk of serious illness from the COVID-19 coronavirus. KHON2 is hosting a second coronavirus panel specific to elder issues. This second installment of “Coronavirus: Facts not Fear” airs Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. on KHII and 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

Gina Mangieri and a group of experts will talk about precautions for older adults; ways to help Hawaii seniors avoid infection; how kupuna in need can find resources, referrals, and help to prepare; and what you need to know to help keep our kupuna safe.

Panelists include:

Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green, physician and State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 coordinator

Keith Ridley, chief of the state DOH Office of Health Care Assurance

Dr. Mark Mugiishi, HMSA president and CEO

Larry Geller, Kokua Council president emeritus

In advance of the panel, we will also be covering what other community agencies such as AARP and Meals on Wheels are doing to help protect and connect seniors with support and resources.

If you have questions about COVID-19 specific to older people, please submit them on our KHON2 app’s Report It feature, on our Facebook page, or by email to news@khon2.com