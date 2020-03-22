Second civilian employee at Tripler Army Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This May 2, 2014, file photo shows the Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, where Army medic Michael Walker was working when his wife was killed in their home in November 2014. Walker’s lover, Ailsa Jackson, pleaded guilty to murder in 2015. Walker has been charged with conspiring with her to kill his wife. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A second civilian employee at Tripler Army Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19, according to the center.

The first positive case at Tripler was announced on March 18.

Both employees had visited New York prior to returning to Oahu. Tripler medical officials were notified March 20 that a second employee had tested positive for the virus.

The individual had initial symptoms of influenza after returning from New York, self-isolated at home and as symptoms continued, sought testing for COVID-19. TAMC and Army Public Health Nursing are working closely with the Hawaii State Department of Health and the contact tracing process is ongoing.

Individuals identified through contact tracing will be notified as soon as possible.