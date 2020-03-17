Saint Louis School spring break extended one week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saint Louis School extends spring break for one week due to the developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic

The break started March 16 and will end March 27.

All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, are canceled during this time.

Classes start on March 30 for all grades.

Saint Louis’ teachers on break for this week will return to work March 23.

The school is preparing for the possibility of online classes should the ongoing crisis require closure of the campus.

School administrators will be in contact with parents and students to provide additional updates.

Founded in 1846, Saint Louis School is Hawaii’s only all-boys school for K-12.