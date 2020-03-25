Safety tips when ordering takeout or delivery

More families are counting on takeout and delivery options to help with social distancing. The Hawaii Department of Health has expert advice on staying virus free when ordering out.

DOH is not doing its regular inspections to make sure eateries are complying with the placard system. As a customer, there are few things to keep in mind to stay safe.

With dining in no longer an option for who knows how long, takeout and delivery are the new norm. Restaurants have taken extra steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But for added protection, the health department suggests extra precautions.

“Anything on the outside of the packaging could possibly be contaminated also. So the last thing you want to do is make sure you don’t make yourself sick also. So again, the key thing is to not be touching your face and to frequently wash your hands, especially just before eating,” said Peter Oshiro of the DOH Food Safety Branch.

Utensils are also possible sources of contamination. Oshiro says most restaurants already provide them individually wrapped. Some places also have their workers using gloves when handing them out. But to be even safer, Oshiro says customers can use their own.

“So obviously if they’re touching the takeout utensils with their bare hands and giving it to you that might be a little bit of a problem. Most of the people have it wrapped either in napkins or are already banded together,” he said.

Oshiro adds that eating raw foods does not pose additional risk to COVID-19 because it is not a food borne illness. For restaurants still doing business, the best thing to do now is to make sure common surfaces are cleaned and disinfected. And take all the steps needed to comply with social distancing.

“I’ve been at a lot of supermarkets that have even placed tape on the floor to assist customers in social distancing. So that’s really really good. So I guess, as far as the operators or you as the public, just don’t stand so close to each other right now,” said Oshiro.

If customers see a business violating health regulations, they can report it to the State Department of Health by calling (808) 586-8000. Inspectors will then investigate.