Safety checks good through May 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your driver’s license is about to expire the state is implementing a 90-day waiver that covers any license expiring until May 15.

The annual safety check requirement is also temporarily suspended, and no safety checks will be done throughout the month of April.

If your safety check is expired, it will remain valid through May 31.

During this grace period, you’ll still be able to renew your vehicle registration with an expired safety check.

