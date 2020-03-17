Queen’s Health Systems update visitor restrictions and testing sites amid COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Queen’s Health Systems is announcing several updates to the operations of its four hospitals and other facilities around the state effective Monday.
VISITOR POLICY:
The Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl:
- 2 visitors per patient are welcome
- Visiting hours are daily from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Children under 12 years old are not allowed unless receiving care as a patient
The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu:
- 2 visitors per patient are welcome
- Children under 12 years old are not allowed unless receiving care as a patient
- Access Points: Main lobby, Emergency Department visitor entrance
Molokai General Hospital:
- 2 visitors per patient are welcome
- Children under 12 years old are not allowed unless receiving care as a patient
Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital:
- 1 visitor per patient allowed in the hospital
- Access Points: Front lobby 5:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Emergency Department (after hours)
Visitors who exhibit flu-like symptoms will not be allowed on inpatient areas.
TESTING LOCATIONS:
*The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl
The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu
*Molokai General Hospital
*Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital
*Queen’s Health Care Centers • Kapolei • Mililani *Queen’s Island Urgent Care • Kakaako • Kapahulu • Pearl Kai • Hawaii Kai
**Only people with flu-like symptoms should visit these locations. Those who are healthy and not feeling ill should not come to these facilities for COVID-19 testing. A physician’s order is also needed to get tested.
TRIAGE TENTS (PUNCHBOWL & WEST O’AHU): Hours of operation for the triage tents at both our Punchbowl and West O’ahu facilities are 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. *Hours are subject to change
