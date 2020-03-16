Punchbowl is open for Interment services and visitation, but all ceremonies are postponed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the public and cemetery staff, the Director of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific “Punchbowl” has postponed all ceremonies through April 2020.

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific “Punchbowl” will continue to serve Veterans and their families during this time by conducting scheduled interment services and normal cemetery operations.

The ceremonies that are postponed include the Vietnam Veterans commemoration ceremony scheduled for March 29, Easter Sunrise Service scheduled for April 12, Ernie Pyle Legacy ceremony April 18, and the ANZAC Day commemoration ceremony scheduled for April 25.

The Cemetery Director has an obligation and responsibility to exhibit community leadership by ensuring awareness of our actions to protect the health and safety of Veterans and the public.