Punahou volleyball holds impromptu senior night Thursday as COVID-19 uncertainty looms

HONOLULU (KHON) — As fears of COVID-19 canceled sporting events around the nation and locally in Hawaii, Thursday night’s Punahou-‘Iolani boys volleyball game at Hemmeter Fieldhouse on Punahou’s campus was the rare event that proceeded.

It could also be one of the last to take place in Hawaii for the foreseeable future. As such, the Buffanblu hosted an impromptu senior night for their four seniors after a 25-18, 26-24 win over the Raiders.

Punahou coach Rick Tune said the message for his team was to play each game like it’s their last, especially since that could very well be the case on Thursday.

As of Thursday night, there has been no formal announcement by the ILH on whether it will suspend or cancel its current sports season. A meeting was set for Monday, but it is not known at this time whether or not that meeting will be moved up.