Public Access Room at State Capitol reopens, but not for in-person access

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Legislative Reference Bureau’s Public Access Room at the Hawai‘i State Capitol is now open for phone and email assistance.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing measures, in-person access will not be possible at the Public Access Room or Legislative Reference Bureau library until further notice.

The Public Access Room was closed on March 11 out of an abundance of caution after an employee’s roommate was informed that he or she came into contact a week earlier with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19. The Legislative Reference Bureau reported that no member of the Public Access Room staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the leave was imposed, and the office has been professionally cleaned and disinfected during its closure.

Public Access Room and Library staff are available by phone or email during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist the public with inquiries concerning legislative matters.