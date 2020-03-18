Pre-K teacher demonstrates importance of handwashing to students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health officials keep reiterating the importance of handwashing amid this coronavirus outbreak.

And a Pre-K teacher in the Miami-Dade County public school district got creative in teaching her students just how important it is.

The teacher’s experiment involved just water, pepper and soap.

The pepper represented the virus, and it easily stuck to students’ fingers.

But when soap was added the pepper quickly spread out.

The video quickly went viral garnering over 133,000 views in just three days.