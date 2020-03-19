Ports will remain open, supplies not impacted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Video shared to KHON2 by a harbor pilot shows that there is no need to panic.
As reiterated by the State, Matson, and Pasha, the ports will not close and supplies will not be impacted.
This video shows inbound cargo ships this morning at Honolulu Harbor, full of containers.
In the video, the harbor captain says they work 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365-days a year, and they never stop for anything.
The Hawaii Harbors Users Group released a statement about the matter and confirmed that all normal cargo delivery schedules will be maintained to all islands.
“HHUG cargo members have confirmed that they intend to maintain all normal cargo delivery schedules, to all islands. HHUG ocean-going cruise line members will be voluntarily suspending cruise ship operations from U.S. ports of call until April 12. Hawaii State Department of Transportation – Harbors Division has confirmed that all cargo operations in the commercial ports in the state of Hawaii continue uninterrupted. The United States Coast Guard has confirmed that there are currently no plans to close any ports to cargo vessels.”Hawaii Harbors Users Group statement