Ports will remain open, supplies not impacted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Video shared to KHON2 by a harbor pilot shows that there is no need to panic.

As reiterated by the State, Matson, and Pasha, the ports will not close and supplies will not be impacted.

This video shows inbound cargo ships this morning at Honolulu Harbor, full of containers.

In the video, the harbor captain says they work 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365-days a year, and they never stop for anything.

The Hawaii Harbors Users Group released a statement about the matter and confirmed that all normal cargo delivery schedules will be maintained to all islands.