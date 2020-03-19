Air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport temporarily closes, operations at reduced rate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas is temporarily closing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is to ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians.

Officials are saying that on Wednesday, an air traffic controller at the facility potentially tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control of the airspace.

The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.

The air traffic system is a resilient system with multiple backups in place. This shift in operational control is a regular execution of a long-standing contingency plan to ensure continued operations. Each facility across the country has a similar plan that has been updated and tested in recent years.

The FAA continues to maintain close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders during this situation.

