HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education has sent a letter home to parents regarding recommendations the DOE is following concerning the Coronavirus.
While the risk to Hawaii remains low, the department has suspended school-related travel to mainland China for students and staff.
The health department says it will report to education officials any cases of home monitoring for students and staff, and it will let the school know exactly how long the person should not be on campus.
- Five players with Hawaii ties invited to NFL Scouting Combine
- Portion of Alii Drive reduced to one lane 24 hours a day as sinkhole repairs progress
- DHHL investigate abandoned vehicles Makuu homestead lots
- Authorities say a man allegedly followed a UH student into the bathroom and exposed himself
- Policy letter sent to parents on Coronavirus from Department of Education