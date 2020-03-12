Philippine president imposes travel limits, quarantines

In this photo provided by the Office of Senator Bong Go, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for COVID-19 at the Malacanang Palace, Manila, Philippine officials say Duterte is being tested for the new virus after meeting with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Office of Senator Bong Go via AP)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president is suspending domestic travel to and from the Manila area for a month and authorizing sweeping quarantines in the region to fight the new coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte is also banning large gatherings in the metropolis, suspending most government work and extending the suspension of classes by a month in new restrictions announced Thursday in a nationwide TV address.

He is warning that violators and officials who refuse to enforce the restrictions would face possible imprisonment. Health officials have confirmed 52 cases of the virus, and two people, a Chinese and a Filipino, have died.