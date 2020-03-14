Pheonix Suns are playing out the season on video game ‘NBA 2k’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pheonix Suns have adopted an alternative way to play out the rest of their season.

The team announced March 12 on Twitter that they’ll continue to play the Suns season games on basketball video game NBA 2k.

Streamed on the platform Twitch, the first game was played on Friday, March 13, against the Dallas Mavericks.

“The season isn’t over yet,” the team wrote in a tweet.

The season isn’t over yet…



We will continue to play the Suns season games on @NBA2K!



Saturday’s game will be moved to tomorrow. Join us live on @Twitch as we take on the @dallasmavs! pic.twitter.com/745QIuvCMc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 13, 2020

The matchup featured NBA 2k20 streamer Antonio Saldivar playing for the Phoenix Suns and Brand Ambassador for Mavericks Gaming Lawrence “Buddy” Norman.

Amid public health concerns regarding COVID-19, multiple sports leagues such as the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and the Major League Baseball have suspended its current seasons.

The Suns later tweeted that the game doesn’t count towards wins or losses.

“Yes, all players will be healthy,” the team joked.

The stream was a virtual fix for fans as the team awaits to return to the court. The Suns say that it is exploring opportunities to create compelling digital content for fans to engage with the team.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that a suspension in play could be at least a 30-day hiatus for the NBA and G League.