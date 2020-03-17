Live Now
Pearl Harbor National Memorial temporarily closed

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor National Memorial closes temporarily following guidance from the CDC, public health officials and NPS Public Health Service Officers. The closure starts March 16.

