Passenger arriving at HNL evaluated, cleared by CDC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A passenger arriving on a mainland flight to Honolulu was screened for coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

The Department of Transportation says the woman was not feeling well, and she said she had traveled to China recently.

CDC evaluated the woman and determined she did not have a fever.

HDOT said the woman had traveled to China a month ago which is outside of the 14-day incubation period.

So the CDC cleared the passenger.

Hawaiian Airlines says they had a passenger who was feeling ill aboard flight 7 from Las Vegas who was checked by medical personnel and was then released.