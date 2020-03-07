Oahu man who traveled on Grand Princess cruise ship is Hawaii’s first Coronavirus case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first presumptive case of coronavirus in Hawaii was officially announced Friday by the governor and health officials.

So far we know it is a man who was on board the Grand Princess Cruise Ship.

He is now back on Oahu under quarantine orders.

The patient is a man who was on board the Grand Princess.

Officials say he disembarked in Mexico and traveled back to Oahu were he fell sick, and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday. The results coming back positive.

An Oahu man who was on board the Grand Princess that is still unable to dock on the coast of California becomes the first positive case for coronavirus in Hawaii.

“We have our first case of confirmed COVID 19 here in the islands,” said Governor David Ige. “It was a resident who traveled on the grand princess disembark in mexico and returned to the island.”

The governor and health officials not disclosing the exact date of travel back to Oahu.

But they say he was not showing symptoms while on board.

He had mild symptoms when he got home.

He went for testing yesterday.

After the man got off the ship the Grand Princess made several stops in Hawaii.

That ship has now at least 21 cases of COVID 19 confirmed.

“The cruise ship made ports of call on Nawiliwili Harbor on February 26, Honolulu on February 27, Lahaina Harbor on February 28, and Hilo on February 29,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, state Department of Health director. “We will contact everyone who disembarked asking to self quarantine. We will identify close contacts and then follow up with the individuals.”

Officials believe the Oahu man got the virus on the ship and not through community transmission. They say he did not have contact with people after getting sick and is under quarantine orders at home.

“We don’t believe there’s community spread of the virus at this time,” said Ige.

These results will now go to CDC labs for further confirmation.

Health officials did not share much more information of the man as they are respecting his privacy. They say he is showing minor symptoms and that’s the reason why he is back at home.