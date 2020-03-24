HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard the cruise ship the Norwegian Jewel are heading home.
The ship pulled into Honolulu yesterday in need of repairs.
It was decided that passengers would be allowed to disembark to fly home.
We’re told passengers went through a medical screening on board before being taken to the airport on chartered buses and were being flown home on chartered planes.
The 25 Hawaii residents on board have been directed to stay home for the next two weeks.
The 1,000 crew members will be staying on the ship.
- Strong winds trigger wind advisory for parts of the state
- Norwegian Jewel cruise passengers allowed to disembark to fly home
- WATCH: Gov. Ige announces statewide emergency stay-at-home order
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell answers questions about his stay at home/work from home order
- State sets up call center to provide assistance for unemployment claimants