Norwegian Jewel cruise passengers allowed to disembark to fly home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard the cruise ship the Norwegian Jewel are heading home.

The ship pulled into Honolulu yesterday in need of repairs.

It was decided that passengers would be allowed to disembark to fly home.

We’re told passengers went through a medical screening on board before being taken to the airport on chartered buses and were being flown home on chartered planes.

The 25 Hawaii residents on board have been directed to stay home for the next two weeks.

The 1,000 crew members will be staying on the ship.