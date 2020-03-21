No, the National Guard isn’t imposing martial law – here’s how they’re combating coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The FOX4 newsroom has been flooded with calls from concerned citizens asking if the National Guard was coming to declare Martial Law. This is not true.

The fake message reads something like this:

“Here’s what my friend texted me. (His dad works for homeland security). He said that they are preparing to mobilize the national guard. Preparing to dispatch them across the US along with military.”

The message goes on to say that there will be a national quarantine and people need to stock up on supplies.

“He said they are preparing to announce a nationwide 1 week quarantine for all citizens All (sic) businesses closed. Everyone at home.”

The message began to circulate on Facebook, but has since spread to other social platforms.

It has even captured the attention of prominent government officials such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who sought to dispute the rumor.

Hearing a lot about texts from "friends at DHS" or "friends with connections at DHS" that say DHS is planning a national lock down.



THIS IS NOT TRUE.



Do not believe the disinformation campaigns. Please do not pass it along. Use trusted local and federal government sources. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 20, 2020

Here we go again with the “my friend whose dad works in the government” rumors.



I don’t know if these are from #Putin trolls or the guys sitting around bored in their moms basement, but either way NO IT IS NOT TRUE pic.twitter.com/TfkbPqG5oV — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 20, 2020

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has also been getting calls about this and is also trying to calm the public’s fears.

We don't like rumors. Please don't spread them. If you are telling people that the Nat. Guard is going to impose Martial Law, please stop. It's not true. They are busy being helping distribute medical supplies. Please and thank you. #COVID19 #kckpd #commonsense #norumors pic.twitter.com/SJrT5ndVEU — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) March 20, 2020

Now, let’s get to what is true and what the National Guard is doing to help.

The National Guard has been called in to several states to help with food distribution in some areas, mainly in New York. They are also assisting with COVID-19 testing, according to a press release on the National Guard’s website.

Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, laid out the National Guard’s response on Twitter.

#COVID2019 is a historic pandemic, and it requires a historic response from the #NationalGuard — and from each of us individually. #coronavirus #covid19 pic.twitter.com/XaQZcy3yOV — Gen. Joseph Lengyel (@ChiefNGB) March 17, 2020

In a press release, the Kansas Adjunct General’s Office said that the Kansas National Guard is helping to provide logistics and support to local authorities.

“I am proud of the work these men and women do as citizen-soldiers and airmen — especially in the face of emergencies that threaten Kansans,” Gov. Laura Kelly said.

“They live and work in our communities, and yet always are prepared when called to duty — whether at the state or federal level. For that, they all deserve our support and praise. They also share my highest priority, which is to protect the safety and well-being of all Kansans.”

As for the Stafford Act, President Donald Trump already used it to declare a national emergency on March 13, which paves the way for $40 billion in FEMA money that can be used to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Here’s what Trump’s national emergency means and how it affects metro health officials

Trump also said Friday he doesn’t plan on imposing any kind of nationwide stay-at-home order like a few states have done.