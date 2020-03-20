No school, no P.E. class? No problem! Local fitness coach offers P.E. sessions for keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thousand of students across Hawaii will be learning from home for the next couple of weeks.

So how do we keep our keiki active while keeping a routine? Good news, a local fitness coach and mom herself is stepping in to help!

“I know having our kids at home, their structure is all out the door so I decided hey let me bring a little bit of structure to everyone’s life you know a little bit of activity since kids are going to be stuck in their home,” said Cherae Pascual, owner of Alpha Elite Fitness.

Just like a regular school day, your kids can go to PE class, but now in the comfort of your own home. Class will be 25 minutes long and will include a warm up, circuit intervals and dance breaks.

PE sessions will be live Monday through Friday at noon on the “Band” app. It’s not just for kids, Pascual is also hosting boot camps for parents as well.

“I decided to give to the parents as well so I will be live streaming boot camps quarantine boot camps fitness challenges every single day Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. Hawaii time of course.”

This is nothing new for the Alpha Elite Fitness owner. She’s been helping people across Oahu make mind, body and soul transformations for years.

“I been doing it for three years so it really is my passion being able to help others especially in a time of need.”

To join in on a PE sessions download the “Band” app and use the code “3101fang” to stream.