No one is allowed to leave the Grand Princess cruise ship until they’re tested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Grand Princess cruise ship is floating off the coast of California — and no one is allowed to leave the boat.

The ship carried a passenger on an earlier cruise from San Francisco to Mexico, who later died from the coronavirus.

That ship then made stops in Hawaii last week.

Some of the passengers and crew on the boat also sailed with the person who died.

So for now, all passengers can’t get off the boat until they’re tested for the virus.

“So there’s no more buffet,” said Grand Princess passenger Denise Stoneham. “The buffet is strict, they have it in order as a buffet but everything is served to us by a server. They have no more salt and pepper shakers on any tables. You’re not allowed to touch anything.”

Earlier today a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter dropped off supplies and test kits on the ship.