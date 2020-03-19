No lifeguards on duty amid concerns about coronavirus protection

HONOLULU (KHON) — Starting today for an undetermined length of time, no lifeguards will be on duty at beaches across the state due to a lack of coronavirus protection.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Jim Howe said:

“Honolulu Ocean Safety is not on-duty today due to a safety stand down. The lifeguards need to be properly equipped with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as they may come into contact with infected persons while administering medical treatment. In the meantime, the Honolulu Fire Department, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Police Department will respond to emergencies.”

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details emerge.